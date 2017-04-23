Pacers' Jeff Teague: Drops double-double in Game 4 loss

Teague posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4.

In the first round series, Teague averaged 17.0 points (48.9 FG, 52.9 3Pt, 83.3 FT), 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 0.8 blocks in 35.8 minutes per game. Teague contributed career highs in assists and boards per night in 2016-17, turns 29 this June, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.