Pacers' Jeff Teague: Drops seven dimes in playoff-clinching win
Teague (ankle) posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and seven assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 104-86 win over the Hawks.
With the Hawks starting their bench on Wednesday, Teague went to work on their defense and expertly piloted the Pacers to victory, spreading the ball effectively as he's done all season. He finished among the NBA's best in assists, ranking sixth in total assists (632) and seventh in assists per game (7.8). Teague did suffer a minor ankle injury during Wednesday's game, but he has a few days to rest before the team meets Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs, so he should be good to go. He'll be a sneaky value play at point guard in DFS playoff contests.
