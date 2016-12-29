Pacers' Jeff Teague: Eleven assists Wednesday night
Teague scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added 11 assists, two rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Wizards.
This was Teague's third double-double in his last five outings, as he really benefited from Paul George's hot night. He's averaging a career-best 7.2 assists per game, which has been able to cover up his abysmal shooting from behind the three-point line this season (29 percent). The law of averages says he'll start knocking down more long-range shots, and once/if he does, his fantasy value should rise dramatically.
