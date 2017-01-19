Pacers' Jeff Teague: Excels at charity stripe in victory

Teague posted 22 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT) with 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 106-100 win at Sacramento.

Teague struggled with his shot around the holidays, but he has bounced back nicely in the month of January. Since flipping the calendar to 2017, Teague has averaged 17.3 points, 10.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in seven games. He is on pace for career bests in assists and rebounds, as Teague continues to look very comfortable in his first season in Indianapolis.