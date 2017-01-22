Pacers' Jeff Teague: Full stat line in Saturday loss

Teague generated 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 loss to the Jazz.

Teague provided a typically strong stat line, and he continues to particularly excel as a pass distributor. The veteran point guard has dished out no less than seven assists in the last nine games, and has provided double-digit dimes in three of those contests. Teague is also enjoying a stellar month from the field, averaging 59.0 percent in nine January contests and posting sub-55 percent tallies in only two games during the month.