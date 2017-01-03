Pacers' Jeff Teague: Game-time call Tuesday vs. Pistons
The Pacers are hoping to have Teague (ankle) available Tuesday against the Pistons, but he'll go through pregame warmups before a final word on his status is given, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
Teague appears to be a true game-time decision, so he'll test out the injury just prior to the game before it's determined whether or not he'll take the court. Coach Nate McMillan confirmed that Aaron Brooks would draw the start if Teague is sidelined, so he could be in line for extended minutes Tuesday. That said, we should get another update on Teague's status shortly.
