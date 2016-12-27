Pacers' Jeff Teague: Goes cold in loss to Chicago

Teague contributed six points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes during a 90-85 loss to Chicago on Monday.

Teague followed up arguably his best game of the season against the Celtics with one of his worst games across a December-low 24 minutes in the loss to the Bulls. Teague was outplayed by backup Aaron Brooks on Monday, but should bounce back against the Wizards on Wednesday. Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) aggravated his injury in the loss to Chicago, so Teague will likely be forced to shoulder a heavier load at the point guard position if Stuckey misses more time.