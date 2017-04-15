Pacers' Jeff Teague: Good to go Saturday

Teague (ankle) will play in Saturday's series opener against the Cavliers.

Teague was one of five players to start every game of the 2016-17 season, but suffered an ankle injury in the final moments of the team's playoff-clinching win over the Hawks. However, after a couple days of rest, the veteran point guard is not expected to be slowed down by the issue. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on a full workload Saturday. Teague averaged 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 11.0 assists across 37.3 minutes in four games against the Cavaliers this season.