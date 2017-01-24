Pacers' Jeff Teague: Has off shooting night in loss

Teague managed just seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) with seven assists, four rebounds and three turnovers across 36 minutes in Monday's 109-103 loss against the Knicks.

Teague struggled from the floor, and he even misfired on his two attempts from the charity stripe. It was an anomaly, however, as Teague has been enjoying a solid month with 16.8 points, 9.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his previous nine games in January. He remains a must-start across all fantasy formats, and he is especially useful in the assists category.