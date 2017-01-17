Pacers' Jeff Teague: Near triple-double in win vs. New Orleans

Teague recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and seven turnovers across 37 minutes during a 98-95 victory against the Pelicans on Monday.

Teague fell just two rebounds shy of his first triple-double of the season and also set a new season high with seven turnovers. He is in the midst of a strong stretch of play over the past five games as he's averaging 17.4 points on 65.2 percent shooting, 10.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. The lack of defensive stats lately is a bit disappointing but he's contributing everywhere else.