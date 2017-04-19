Pacers' Jeff Teague: Not listed on injury report

Teague (hand) is not listed on the injury report in advance of Thursday's Game 3 against Cleveland, Pacers play-by-play man Scott Agness reports. "He'll be ready to go," coach Nate McMillan said.

Teague appeared to injure his right hand during the second half of Monday's Game 2, and while he was in visible discomfort, he remained in the game and finished with 23 points, four assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes. The 28-year-old underwent precautionary X-rays after the game, which cleared him of any structural damage, but it seems likely that he'll be playing through discomfort Thursday as the Pacers attempt to claw their way back into the series.