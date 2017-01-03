Pacers' Jeff Teague: Questionable against Detroit
Teague (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Teague suffered a sprained left ankle during Sunday's game against the Magic but was able to play through the injury. Now that the adrenaline has passed, Teague is dealing with lingering soreness and will need to be cleared ahead of Tuesday's tipoff. If he's forced off the court, Aaron Brooks would be a prime candidate for added playing time.
