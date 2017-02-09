Pacers' Jeff Teague: Records double-double in loss Wednesday

Teague scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) with 14 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in a 132-117 loss to the Cavs.

Wednesday's game marked Teague's twelfth double-double of the season and his most assists since the Pacers' final game of January. He has been shooting well from three lately with a 45.5 percent average since the start of January, but with less than three attempts per game Teague's volume from deep isn't enough to make him a difference maker in the category.