Pacers' Jeff Teague: Records seventh double-double in win

Teague scored 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added 15 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 121-109 win over the Nets.

This was the ninth time Teague tallied double-digit assists this season, and all of them have come since Thanksgiving. He's getting better as the season goes on, which may be a sign of increasing comfort and familiarity with his new team. Teague is a solid fantasy point guard, and his value may be increasing.