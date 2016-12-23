Pacers' Jeff Teague: Registers season-high 31 points in loss

Teague delivered a season-high 31 points (9-15 FG, 11-11 FT, 2-4 3Pt) to go with eight assists, five rebounds and one block across 35 minutes in a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

While Teague isn't quite offering the same impact on the defensive end as his predecessor as the Pacers' starting point guard, George Hill, he's been killing it offensively lately. Over his last five games, Teague is averaging 22.2 points, 9.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. He's also gotten to the free-throw line at least seven times in all of those contests, knocking down 86.4 percent of those attempts.