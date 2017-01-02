Pacers' Jeff Teague: Returns in second half Sunday

Teague (ankle) returned for the second half of Sunday's tilt with the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Teague rolled his left ankle in the second quarter and didn't reenter the game before halftime, but after receiving some treatment in the locker room during the break, he opened the third quarter with the other starters. Look for the Pacers to pull Teague out if he experiences any setbacks along the way, but his return to action suggests his ankle sprain isn't anything serious.