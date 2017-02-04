Pacers' Jeff Teague: Scores 24 points, drops seven dimes Friday vs. Nets

Teague tallied 24 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 106-97 victory over the Nets.

Teague has been feeling it over the past nine games, providing 15.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting to go along with 9.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 36.2 minutes per game over that stretch. Friday marks the fifth win in a row for the Pacers, and Teague has no doubt played a huge part in their success. Teague and the Pacers take on the Pistons on Saturday, and will look to add a sixth win to their streak.