Pacers' Jeff Teague: Set to become free agent

Teague will be an unrestricted free agent once the free agency period begins Saturday morning.

The four-year deal Teague originally signed with Atlanta in 2013 is set to expire, and the 29-year-old will be seeking what could be the final lucrative, long-term deal of his career. Coming off of a season in which he averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds, Teague is sure to draw interest from multiple teams, and at this point it's unclear just how interested the Pacers might be in re-signing the Indianapolis native.