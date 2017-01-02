Pacers' Jeff Teague: Sprains ankle Sunday, questionable to return

Teague suffered a sprained left ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Magic and is considered questionable to return.

The point guard immediately hobbled to the locker room upon suffering the injury and will likely be evaluated during halftime before the Pacers determine if he'll be able to return. Teague entered Sunday's contest coming off a strong December in which he averaged 15.9 points, 8.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.