Pacers' Jeff Teague: Stays on double-double train in loss

Teague compiled 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in a 117-112 loss to the Knicks on Tuesday.

Myles Turner's recent scoring binge has unsurprising coinciding with a surge in assists for Teague, who collected his second double-double in a row Tuesday. With Turner going off for 20 or more points in four of his last six games, Teague has notched 9.3 assists per game during that span, a sizable jump from the 6.8 per game he was averaging in his prior 24 games. Regression should set in eventually, but with Turner seemingly improving by the game and Paul George finally healthy again, a career-best finish in the assist category could still be in store for Teague nonetheless.