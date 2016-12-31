Pacers' Jeff Teague: Submits career-high 17 assists in win

Teague racked up seven points (2-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in a 111-101 win over the Bulls on Friday.

The Bulls have limited Teague to a combined 13 points on 4-of-21 shooting from the field over his last two matchups against them, but submitting a career-best assist total certainly takes some of the sting out of the lack of shooting efficiency. Teague has racked up eight double-digit assist games on the season, with seven of those outings coming in December.