Pacers' Jeff Teague: Suffers minor ankle injury

Coach Nate McMillan indicated after Wednesday's regular-season finale that Teague suffered a left-ankle injury that's considered minor, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Fortunately, it appears the Pacers have avoided the dreaded injury in the final game of the regular season. He has a few days to rest up ahead of Saturday's series-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it sounds like there's a good chance he'll be ready for the tilt.