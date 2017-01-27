Pacers' Jeff Teague: Torches T-Wolves with 20 points, 13 dimes

Teague scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) along with 13 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes Thursday during a 109-103 win over Minnesota.

Teague ate up Minnesota's inexperienced defenders with coldhearted manipulation out of the pick-and-roll. As soon as the Wolves would over-commit to one of the many threats Teague was juggling, he would pounce, either by finding the open man or launching a nifty floater. Teague is one of the best floor generals in the league at patiently probing a defense until it breaks. The seventh-year guard out of Wake Forest is averaging 16.2 points on 56.2/52.0/88.7 shooting splits in January.