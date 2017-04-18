Pacers' Jeff Teague: Will undergo X-rays on hand and wrist

Teague will undergo X-rays on his right hand and wrist after taking a hard fall in Monday's Game 2 loss against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Despite suffering the injury, Teague still managed to compile 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal during his 35 minutes on the court. He was able to play through the ordeal Monday, but if the X-rays bring unfavorable results, there's a possibility he'll be excluded from Thursday's Game 3 back in Indiana. Aaron Brooks, Monta Ellis, and Lance Stephenson would all likely split duties at point guard if Teague ends up sitting.