Young was assigned Monday to the D-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Young has held only a minor reserve role for the Pacers this season, so heading to the D-League -- if only for a brief time -- will afford him some much-needed minutes. It's the first D-League assignment of the season for Young, who is averaging 5.4 minutes per game over his 20 appearances this season with the parent club.