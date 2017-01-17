Pacers' Joe Young: Assigned to D-League
Young was assigned Monday to the D-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Young has held only a minor reserve role for the Pacers this season, so heading to the D-League -- if only for a brief time -- will afford him some much-needed minutes. It's the first D-League assignment of the season for Young, who is averaging 5.4 minutes per game over his 20 appearances this season with the parent club.
More News
-
Pacers' Joe Young: Available to play Monday•
-
Pacers' Joe Young: Questionable Monday with illness•
-
Pacers' Joe Young: Scores 12 points in garbage time•
-
Pacers' Joe Young: Questionable Wednesday due to illness•
-
Pacers' Joe Young: Plays 20 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Joe Young: Excluded from rotation to open season•