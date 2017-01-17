Young has been assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the D-League, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Young has held only a minor, reserve role for the Pacers this season, and he'll now return to the D-League, where he's averaging 24.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three previous contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola