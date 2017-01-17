Pacers' Joe Young: Assigned to Fort Wayne
Young has been assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the D-League, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Young has held only a minor, reserve role for the Pacers this season, and he'll now return to the D-League, where he's averaging 24.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three previous contests.
