Young (illness) will be available to play in Monday's matchup with the Bulls, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Young is dealing with the stomach flu, but after going through pregame warmups, feels good enough to take the court. That said, Young has seen just three minutes over the Pacers' last 10 games and is not a part of the team's regular rotation, so he can continue to be avoided in the majority of fantasy leagues until he earns a bigger role.