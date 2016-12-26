Pacers' Joe Young: Questionable Monday with illness
Young is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Young is battling a stomach virus, so the Pacers may wait until later in the afternoon before reaching a resolution on the second-year player's status. Even if he's deemed available Monday, Young isn't a part of coach Nate McMillan's rotation, so don't expect him to see the court if the game is competitive.
