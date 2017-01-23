Young was recalled Monday from the D-League.

A fringe-rotation player for the Pacers this season, Young got the opportunity the see some extended in-game action this past week with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. It was his first D-League assignment this season, but it likely won't be his last with the Pacers having plenty of depth in their backcourt at this time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola