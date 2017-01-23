Pacers' Joe Young: Recalled from D-League
Young was recalled Monday from the D-League.
A fringe-rotation player for the Pacers this season, Young got the opportunity the see some extended in-game action this past week with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. It was his first D-League assignment this season, but it likely won't be his last with the Pacers having plenty of depth in their backcourt at this time.
