Seraphin (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Seraphin missed Thursday's win over the Timberwolves while nursing the sore left knee, and it's uncertain if he'll be ready to play a day later. Even if Seraphin does suit up, he'd likely only be a bit player in the Pacers' frontcourt rotation after averaging 6.8 minutes per game over his prior five appearances.