Seraphin (knee) isn't listed on the Pacers' injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against the Magic.

A sore knee has kept Seraphin on the shelf for the last three contests, but it appears the reserve big man will be an option off the bench once again Wednesday for coach Nate McMillan. The 27-year-old looked to be on his way out of the rotation prior to suffering the injury, so it wouldn't be surprising if he failed to see the court even though he's now healthy.