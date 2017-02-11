Seraphin contributed 16 points (8-10 FG), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 25 minutes during a 112-107 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Seraphin got hot against his former team, as the 16 points were a season high and marked just the third time this season he has reached double figures in scoring. The two blocks also matched a season high. The performance truly came out of nowhere, as Seraphin had not scored more than two points in a game since Jan. 12.