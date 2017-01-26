Seraphin will sit out Thursday's tilt against the Timberwolves with a sore left knee.

Seraphin has only been seeing 5.8 minutes per game over the past four contests, so this likely won't affect the Pacers rotation too much. However, Al Jefferson may see more minutes than usual off the bench as a result, and there's a chance Lavoy Allen could see some extra run.

