Seraphin put up two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and two blocks across 15 minutes in a 93-90 win over the Thunder on Monday.

Seraphin missed three games to close out January while he dealt with a knee injury, but he was healthy in the team's first three contests to begin the new month, though he failed to get off the bench in coach's decisions. However, with coach Nate McMillan expanding his rotation to 10 men Monday, Seraphin was able to get some decent run off the bench and acquitted himself well. It's unclear if he'll be a regular option off the bench going forward, but Seraphin won't see enough playing time to make waves in most fantasy leagues.