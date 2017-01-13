Seraphin compiled 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

Seraphin has held down a rotation role as the first or second big man off the bench in the last eight games, and while his production is trending up as a result, he's still not a worthy fantasy option in the majority of the leagues. Since frontcourt starters Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner are healthy and appear unlikely to see their roles diminish, it will be difficult for Seraphin to do much better than the averages of 8.4 points (on 71.4% shooting), 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.0 minutes per game he's provided over the past five contests.