Seraphin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Seraphin has missed back-to-back games due to a sore left knee, but his return may come Sunday. With the rest of the Pacers' frontcourt healthy, Seraphin doesn't figure to be a key piece of the rotation if he's able to play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola