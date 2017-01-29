Pacers' Kevin Seraphin: Questionable Sunday vs. Rockets
Seraphin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Seraphin has missed two straight games due to a sore left knee, but the Pacers aren't giving up on him being available Sunday. With the rest of the Pacers frontcourt healthy, however, Seraphin doesn't figure to be a key piece of the rotation if he's able to play.
