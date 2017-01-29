Pacers' Kevin Seraphin: Ruled out Sunday vs. Rockets
Seraphin (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Seraphin will be missing a third consecutive contest Sunday, as he continues to deal with lingering soreness in his knee. However, Seraphin plays just a minor role off the bench, so in regards to the Pacers regular rotation, Seraphin's absence shouldn't change much. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Magic.
