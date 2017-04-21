Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Provides 13 points, six boards in Game 3

Stephenson supplied 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes Thursday in a 119-114 Game 3 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite having been with the Pacers for less than a month, Stephenson has already emerged as the team's top bench contributor in the series, with his ability to serve as a secondary ball handler and defend LeBron James earning him ample minutes. While Stephenson provided the Pacers with some quality numbers on the offensive end Thursday, he and the Indiana defense had no answers in the second half for James, who scored 28 of his 41 points after the break to help the Cavaliers overcome a 26-point deficit and claim a 3-0 series lead. Stephenson should be in store for around 25 minutes or so in Sunday's Game 4 as the Pacers aim to stave off elimination.