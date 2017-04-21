Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Provides 13 points, six boards in Game 3
Stephenson supplied 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes Thursday in a 119-114 Game 3 loss to the Cavaliers.
Despite having been with the Pacers for less than a month, Stephenson has already emerged as the team's top bench contributor in the series, with his ability to serve as a secondary ball handler and defend LeBron James earning him ample minutes. While Stephenson provided the Pacers with some quality numbers on the offensive end Thursday, he and the Indiana defense had no answers in the second half for James, who scored 28 of his 41 points after the break to help the Cavaliers overcome a 26-point deficit and claim a 3-0 series lead. Stephenson should be in store for around 25 minutes or so in Sunday's Game 4 as the Pacers aim to stave off elimination.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 16 off bench in Game 1•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Has significant role off bench•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Officially joins Indiana•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: To sign multi-year deal with Pacers•
-
Lance Stephenson: Not re-signed by Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Lance Stephenson: Out Friday with sprained ankle•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...