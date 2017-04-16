Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 16 off bench in Game 1

Stephenson scored 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-108 Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers.

It's been a tough road for the 26-year-old since he left Indiana as a free agent after the 2013-14 season, but Stephenson looked happy to be home Saturday and provided the Pacers with a big spark off their second unit in the near-upset. He may need to continue coming up big if the team is going to avoid a first-round exit from the playoffs.