Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 22 points in Game 4 loss

Stephenson supplied 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 loss in Game 4 against the Cavaliers.

Stephenson had himself a heck of a series, scoring 16.0 points on 50 percent shooting from from the field to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 threes, and 0.5 steals in 26.8 minutes per game. After struggling for most of the last three seasons, Stephenson finally re-established himself back where it all started. While it's unclear exactly what type of role he will enter 2017-18 with, Stephenson could once again be a factor in fantasy.