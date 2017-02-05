Allen scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-84 win over the Pistons.

Getting the start at power forward in place of the injured Thaddeus Young (wrist), Allen celebrated his 28th birthday by recording his first double-double of the season. Young may not be out for long, but if he also misses Monday's home game against the Thunder, Allen could be worth a look as a DFS play.