Pacers' Lavoy Allen: Double-double on 28th birthday
Allen scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-84 win over the Pistons.
Getting the start at power forward in place of the injured Thaddeus Young (wrist), Allen celebrated his 28th birthday by recording his first double-double of the season. Young may not be out for long, but if he also misses Monday's home game against the Thunder, Allen could be worth a look as a DFS play.
