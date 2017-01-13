Allen played three minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday, recording one assist and one foul.

Even with the Pacers trailing big in the fourth quarter, Allen was unable to scratch out any meaningful playing time, illustrating just how microscopic his role has become under new coach Nate McMillan after he was a rotation staple when Frank Vogel was patrolling the sideline. Allen hasn't played more than 11 minutes in a game since Nov. 30, and doesn't appear as though he's made any progress in his attempt to displace either Al Jefferson or Kevin Seraphin as the Pacers' third or fourth big man.