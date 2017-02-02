Allen produced six points (1-2 FG, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes in a 98-88 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Allen had been out of coach Frank Vogel's rotation since late December, but has since taken advantage of Kevin Seraphin's recent absence due to a knee injury to reenter the fray. The reserve big man has logged double-digit minutes in each of the last four contests as the primary backup to starting power forward Thaddeus Young, but is averaging only 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game during that stretch. Though his role is on the upswing, he still remains off the fantasy radar in virtually every format.