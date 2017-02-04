Allen will start at power forward Saturday against the Pistons.

A sprained wrist will keep Thaddeus Young on the sideline Saturday, so Allen will have an opportunity to make his first start of the season. The 28-year-old is averaging just 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on the season, and he remains a low-upside fantasy commodity, even in the absence of Young.

