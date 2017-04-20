Pacers' Monta Ellis: Coming off bench in Game 3

Ellis will move to the bench for Thursday's Game 3 against Cleveland, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Ellis has averaged just 6.5 points, 2.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while playing 26.5 minutes per game in two playoff starts thus far. His slow start has resulted in C.J. Miles getting the starting nod in Game 3. Look for Ellis to see a slightly reduced role while coming off the bench. It's unclear if Ellis will return to the starting lineup or come off the bench in Sunday's Game 4.