Pacers' Monta Ellis: Expected to stick in bench role for time being

Coach Nate McMillan acknowledged Sunday that he expects to continue using Glenn Robinson as his starting shooting guard over Ellis for the time being, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports. "We're going to stick with [Robinson in the lineup] right now," McMillan said. "Glenn has done a real nice job."

Ellis missed eight consecutive games in December with a strained right groin, and though he returned to action last week, he was held under 20 minutes while coming off the bench in the past three contests. It appears that the groin is no longer a concern for Ellis, but the veteran also entered Sunday's game battling a left ankle sprain, so the Pacers may not be eager to give him more extensive playing time, especially since he was struggling even before the injuries surfaced. Fortunately for Ellis, Robinson hasn't made a strong statistical impact while starting the past 11 games, but he's proven himself as an effective rebounder and defender, which has endeared him to McMillan. Look for Ellis and Robinson to be used in a rough timeshare at shooting guard until further notice, limiting the fantasy appeal of both players.