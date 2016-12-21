Pacers' Monta Ellis: Expects to miss a few more games

Ellis (groin), who's already been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt with the Knicks, is expected to miss the Pacers' next few games, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Including Tuesday, Ellis will have missed six straight games, as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury. Coach Nate McMillan indicated on Tuesday that he expected Ellis to miss a few more games, so he can be considered out for Thursday's matchup with the Celtics as well. That gives Ellis nearly a week for additional rehab before a showdown with the Bulls next Monday, but in the meantime, Glenn Robinson should continue to start and see added minutes in his place.