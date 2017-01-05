Pacers' Monta Ellis: No longer on minutes restriction

Ellis is no longer on any sort of minutes restriction, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

It's been four games since Ellis returned from an ankle injury and he hasn't played more than 20 minutes. However, he's now been cleared for a full workload without any limitations, which means we should see his playing time climb quite substantially moving forward. Coach Nate McMillan noted earlier in the week that Ellis is expected to remain in a bench role for the time being, but it's yet to be seen whether this recent news regarding his minutes will have an impact on that. For now, expect Glenn Robinson to remain in the starting lineup, although Ellis could make the jump back to the top unit in the near future.