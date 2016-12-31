Pacers' Monta Ellis: Plays 13 minutes Friday

Ellis recorded two points (1-2 FG), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes in a 111-101 win over the Bulls on Friday.

Ellis was making his second appearance since returning from a groin injury, but as was the case Wednesday against the Wizards, he came off the bench and was restricted to 15-to-20 minutes. The veteran guard didn't even reach that benchmark, as coach Nate McMIllan opted to give Ellis' replacement in the starting lineup, Glenn Robinson (12 points, 10 boards in 24 minutes), some extra run. Friday's game aside, Robinson has largely struggled during his stint with the top unit, so Ellis could settle back into his regular starting role once he becomes further removed from the groin issue.